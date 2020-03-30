INDOT Announces Lane Closures on Lloyd Expressway, Burkhardt Rd.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Monday lane closures for the intersection of the Lloyd Expressway and Burkhardt Road for concrete patching.

Starting April 3, contractors will close the eastbound and westbound left turn lanes at Lloyd and Burkhardt. This operation will also require intermittent closures in the north and southbound left turn lanes on Burkhardt Rd. Contractors will be patching a large area of concrete at this location during the lane closures. This is in conjunction with the project already in progress to patch concrete and repair joints on the Lloyd Expressway.

Weather permitting, the construction is expected to last for five days.

This operation cannot be performed in the rain.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

