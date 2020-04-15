INDOT Ahead of Schedule Due to Decreased Traffic; Saving Hoosier Tax Dollars

Although the coronavirus pandemic has halted operations for many businesses and establishments, government employees continue to work on road projects in the Hoosier State.

Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) crews will be able to finish some of their projects well ahead of schedule, saving taxpayers in Indiana millions in the long-run.

“The biggest money-saver would be our maintenance of traffic,” said Mallory Duncan, an INDOT employee. “Milestone was going to have to go out there and build crossovers. So actually pave a way for eastbound traffic to get to westbound lanes and vice versa. They would have to move barrels, they would have to do all of that stuff that we lose time when we do that.”

Construction crews are doing what they can to slow the spread of COVID-19 while continuing work on projects.

INDOT officials are reminding motorists to stay alert as crews continue to work.

