INDOT: 229 Hoosier Cities to Receive Nearly $100M as Part of ‘Next Level Roads’ Initiative

Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuinness announced Thursday that 229 Indiana cities, towns, and counties received a combined $99.2 million in state matching funds for local road projects through the Next Level Roads: Community Crossings Initiative.

“High-quality local roads and bridges are an important part of our formula for attracting jobs, growing our economy, and building strong communities,” Gov. Holcomb said. “Our fully-funded Next Level Roads plan and record-breaking level of construction has gained Indiana national recognition for our approach to infrastructure, and Community Crossings takes that commitment to the local level all across the state.”

July 2019 Call For Projects Awards MapThe Community Crossings Initiative has provided more than $612 million in state matching funds for construction projects. The latest round garnered more applications than dollars available—making the call for projects highly competitive. In response to local requests to help manage project flow, INDOT now accepts applications in both January and July, with a $1 million cap annually per community. An estimated $100 million will be available for communities opting to apply during the January 2020 call for projects.

“Efficiently and safely moving people and commerce is vital to the quality of life and vitality of our communities,” said McGuinness. “INDOT is excited to partner with communities through this matching grant program to make infrastructure investments that contribute to the success of all Hoosier cities, towns, and counties.”

To qualify for funding, local governments must provide local matching funds, 50 percent for larger communities or 25 percent for smaller communities, from a funding source approved for road and bridge construction. They must also submit an INDOT-approved asset management plan for maintaining existing roads and bridges. State law requires annually that 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer. State lawmakers identified long-term funding for Community Crossings as part of House Enrolled Act 1002, passed by the legislature and signed into law by Gov. Holcomb in April 2017.

The list of all communities receiving matching funds in the 2019 July call for projects is online.

Courtesy of the Indiana Department of Transportation

