Indiana’s Oldest State Employee to Retire at 102

A World War II veteran is putting his working days behind him, after decades of employment with Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Bob Vollmer is Indiana’s oldest state employee at the age of 102, and after almost 60 years on the job, Vollmer has decided to retire.

After his service in the war, Vollmer graduated in 1952 with a degree in biological and agricultural engineering from Purdue University.

Vollmer joined the agency in 1962 and still travels the state collecting technical field data and confirming boundary lines for DNR-managed properties. He was inspired to join the DNR after spending time on naval ships during the war.

His last day as a land surveyor for the Indiana DNR will be Feb. 6 – a date that holds special significance to Vollmer.

“That’s the day I got married, that’s the day the war was over…” Vollmer said smiling.

In 2016, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb presented Vollmer with the Sagamore of the Wabash for his government service, one of the state’s highest honors.

Bob Vollmer, our oldest state employee at 102 years old, has been providing #GreatGovernmentService at the @INdnrnews for decades. I was honored to present him with a Sagamore in 2016 and wish him the absolute best in his retirement! https://t.co/nozxY7T3RM pic.twitter.com/Dk7OSjGf11 — Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) January 15, 2020

Vollmer’s mother lived to the age of 108, and being 102 himself, Vollmer explained, “evidently I have some pretty good genes.”

