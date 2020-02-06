Indiana’s Oldest Employee Retires at Age 102

Indiana’s oldest employee is hanging up his coat at the age of 102.

Chief surveyor Bob Vollmer left the Indiana Government Center South as an employee for the last time Thursday morning.

He worked for the Department of Natural Resources 57 years, mostly in the field or out of his home office in Brown County.

In honor of Vollmer, the DNR will hold an invitation-only retirement dinner party Friday evening.

Vollmer, who started with the agency as a project engineer at Glendale Fish & Wildlife Area in 1963, is older than the DNR itself—the agency turned 100 last year.

“I’ve been lucky all my life,” Vollmer said. “I got a lot of people to thank—I can’t remember them all. If I can continue with the luck I’ve been having, I’ll have a real good retirement.”

Related article:

Comments

comments