Indiana’s COVID-19 Totals Continue to Rise Both Statewide and Locally

New cases were reported both statewide and locally in Indiana on Monday, June 22.

Across the state of Indiana, another 277 positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Indiana on Monday, bringing the state’s total number of identified positive coronavirus cases to 42,633.

In addition to those new cases, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 13 new coronavirus deaths on Monday, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,363.

Locally, as of Monday, June 22, there are now:

343 total positive cases in Vanderburgh County – 6 total deaths

– 6 total deaths 181 total positive cases in Warrick County – 29 deaths

– 29 deaths 1584 total cases in Knox County

252 total cases in Dubois County – 6 total deaths

– 6 total deaths 26 total cases in Posey County

27 total cases in Gibson County – 2 total deaths

– 2 total deaths 25 total case in Spencer County – 1 total death

To date, 418,916 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 411,920 since Sunday’s report.

ISDH said statewide Intensive Care Unit and ventilator capacity remained stead as of Monday:

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

