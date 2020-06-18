Indiana’s COVID-19 Cases Up by Nearly 600; Over 2300 Total Deaths

Indiana’s total number of positive COVID-19 cases increased by 584 on Thursday, June 18, with the Indiana State Department of Health’s daily announcement of new positive cases and deaths. That increase in new positive cases brought Indiana’s total number of identified coronavirus cases to 41,438.

ISDH confirmed 15 more COVID-19 deaths in the Hoosier State on Thursday, which brought the state’s death toll to 2,304.

To date, 384,722 tests have been reported to ISDH. That total includes 10,701 new tests reported since Wednesday’s update, and 2,936 historical negative results from a lab that was recently connected to ISDH’s electronic reporting system.

Intensive Care Unit and ventilator capacity remained steady as of Thursday.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

