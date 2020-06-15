Indiana’s Coronavirus Case Total Passes 40,000; Over 500 New Cases Reported

Indiana’s total number of identified coronavirus cases rose to 40,430 on Monday, June 15, with the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH)’s announcement of 533 new positive cases of the virus.

ISDH also announced 11 new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, bringing Indiana’s statewide coronavirus death toll to 2,251.

355,829 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 348,391 since Sunday’s report.

ISDH is reporting new statewide numbers on the available amount of ICU beds and ventilators that are available/in use.

Statewide ICU Bed Usage as of Monday, June 15:

Available ICU Beds : 41.2% ICU Beds Used by COVID-19 Patients: 12.7% ICU Beds in Use by Non-COVID-19 Patients: 46.1%

Statewide Ventilator Usage as of Monday, June 15:

Available Ventilators : 83.1% Ventilators Used by COVID-19 Patients: 4.1% Ventilators in Use by Non-COVID-19 Patients: 12.9%

Anyone in need of COVID-19 testing is encouraged by the state health department to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found by clicking here and will be updated daily.

