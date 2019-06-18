Indianapolis Woman Arrested After Traffic Stop

A traffic stop leads to the arrest of an Indianapolis woman who was driving under the influence. Laura Howell, 44, was stopped on June 15th around 6 p.m. on the Western Kentucky Parkway for driving at a high rate of speed.

Howell appeared to be under the influence, according to the trooper. Further investigation confirmed Howell was under the influence, and in possession of hydrocodone.

After her arrest, Howell was lodged in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center where she was charged with the following:

Speeding 26 MPH or Greater

Reckless Driving

DUI 1 st

Prescription Controlled Substance Not in Proper Container 1 st Offense

Offense Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified)

