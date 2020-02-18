Indianapolis Student Headed to Poetry Out Loud National Finals

An Indianapolis student was picked to represent Indiana at the 2020 Poetry Out Loud national finals, the Indiana State Library and the Indiana Arts Commission announced Tuesday.

Dalia Elkhatib, a junior at Franklin Central High School in Indianapolis, qualified for the national finals by

winning the Indiana state Poetry Out Loud championship held on Feb. 15 at the Indiana State Library.

She beat out 12 other competitors to win the state title.

In addition to the Washington, D.C. trip, Elkhatib earned a $200 cash prize and $500 for her school to be used to purchase poetry books. Elkhatib recited three poems in order to qualify for the trip to Washington D.C.: “‘Where did the handsome beloved go?'” by Jalal al-Din Rumi, “Thoughtless Cruelty” by Charles Lamb and “Famous” by Naomi Shihab Nye.

Elkhatib will compete against representatives from all 50 states, plus Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, for the national Poetry Out Loud title on April 27-29 in Washington, D.C. A live, one-time-only webcast of the Poetry Out Loud national finals will be broadcast via arts.gov during the event.

DeAnthony Carter of Purdue Polytechnic High School in Indianapolis won the Poetry Ourselves

competition, in which students submitted their own written or spoken word poems, with an original

poem titled “Broken Expectations.”

Now celebrating its 15th year of national competition, Poetry Out Loud is a partnership between the

National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation. The program encourages the study of great poetry by offering educational materials and a dynamic recitation competition to high school students across the country.

For more information, visit the Poetry Out Loud website.

