Indianapolis Ranks No. 9 on ‘Bed Bug Cities’ List

Pest control company Orkin released Thursday their annual list of top 50 cities with the most bed bug infestations in the United States.

According to the list, Indianapolis is number nine of the list of top bed bug spots.

Orkin created the list based on data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2018 – November 30, 2019.

The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.

Orkin recommends the following tips to protect yourself:

At Home:

Inspect your home for signs of bed bugs regularly. Check the places where bed bugs hide during the day, including mattress tags and seams, and behind baseboards, headboards, electrical outlets and picture frames.

Decrease clutter around your home to make it easier to spot bed bugs on your own or during professional inspections.

Inspect all secondhand furniture before bringing it inside your home. This is a common way for bed bugs to be introduced into homes.

Dry potentially infested bed linens, curtains and stuffed animals on the hottest temperature allowed for the fabric.

During travel, remember the acronym S.L.E.E.P to inspect for bed bugs:

Survey the hotel room for signs of an infestation. Be on the lookout for tiny, ink-colored stains on mattress seams, in soft furniture and behind headboards.

Lift and look in bed bug hiding spots: the mattress, box spring, and other furniture, as well as behind baseboards, pictures and even torn wallpaper.

Elevate luggage away from the bed and wall. The safest places are in the bathroom or on counters.

Examine your luggage carefully while repacking and once you return home from a trip. Always store luggage away from the bed.

Place all dryer-safe clothing from your luggage in the dryer for at least 15 minutes at the highest setting after you return home.

Drum roll, please. The Top Ten Bed Bug Cities have been identified. Did your city make the list? Click the link if you’re itching to find out. https://t.co/f3wiAArY2I pic.twitter.com/G0tVz1td0h — Orkin Pest Control (@OrkinPest) January 13, 2020

