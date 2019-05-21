Indianapolis Ranks Among Best Cities in U.S. for Summer Jobs

Looking for a job in Indianapolis? Well, you might be in the right place. According to the latest report released by the personal-finance website WalletHub–‘2019’s Best Places for Summer Jobs’–, Indianapolis ranks 41st among 180 markets in the country for best summer jobs.

According to the report, Indianapolis ranks 34th in the U.S. for “youth job opportunities” and 83th for “social environment and affordability.

Youth job opportunities ranking was measured by each city’s job opportunities, internship opportunities, summer employment growth, unemployment rate of people between the ages of 16 to 24 and more.

The social environment and affordability measured each city’s minimum wage, rental price as a share of median income, access to public transportation, commuter friendliness, and more.

Click here for the full report.

