Indianapolis Ranked Among Worst States to Rent in Nation

For the second year in a row, Indianapolis has been ranked among the worst places to rent in America. According to WalletHub’s latest report–2019’s Best & Worst Places to Rent in America– Indianapolis ranks 157th.

In the report, the personal-finance website compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 23 key indicators of rental attractiveness and quality of life. The data set ranges from historical rental-price changes to cost of living to job market.

To read the full list, click here.

