Indianapolis Ranked Among Top 15 Neediest Cities

Indianapolis has been ranked among the top 15 neediest cities. The personal-finance website WalletHub followed up on its report on the Most Charitable States with an in-depth look at 2019’s Neediest Cities.

WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 28 key metrics to determine where Americans are most economically disadvantaged. The data set ranges from child poverty rate to food-insecurity rate to the uninsured rate.

In the report, Indianapolis was ranked 15th, with a total score of 53.96. Indianapolis placed 13th in ‘Economic Well-Being’ and 33rd in ‘Health & Safety’.

Neediest Cities 1. Detroit, MI 11. Atlanta, GA 2. Cleveland, OH 12. Los Angeles, CA 3. New Orleans, LA 13. Gulfport, MS 4. Brownsville, TX 14. Baltimore, MD 5. Jackson, MS 15. Indianapolis, IN 6. Newark, NJ 16. Fresno, CA 7. St. Louis, MO 17. Richmond, VA 8. Philadelphia, PA 18. Augusta, GA 9. Memphis, TN 19. Shreveport, LA 10. Birmingham, AL 20. San Bernardino, CA

