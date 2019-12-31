Indianapolis Power & Light Company to Shut Down Two Coal-Fired Units

Indianapolis Power & Light Company has announced the retirement of two of the four coal-fired units at the Petersburg Generating Station in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

The shutdown of the two units comes as part of a 20-year strategy plan for power generation that all electric utilities are required to file every three years.

IPL’s plans to retire half of the station’s units represent the utility’s latest move to reduce its coal footprint.

In the past several years, IPL also stopped using coal at two of its plants in exchange for the use of natural gas.

IPL is asking bidders to bring them their most cost-competitive options, that meet the needs and expectations of their customers and communities.

“The IRP modeling and preferred portfolio indicate a combination of energy efficiency, solar, storage and wind are the lowest cost options for replacement capacity, but IPL will assess the type, size, and location of potential resources of all bids that meet the minimum criteria,” IPL said in their statement.

Bid submissions are due by 5 p.m. CT, February 28, 2020.

More information on IPL’s request for proposals can be found here.

For additional information regarding the process, please contact Sargent & Lundy directly at IPL-ASRFP@sargentlundy.com

Comments

comments