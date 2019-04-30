Indianapolis Named Most Dangerous City in Indiana

According to 24/7 Wall St., Indianapolis is the most populous, and most dangerous city in Indiana.

24/7 Wall St. analyzed FBI’s Uniform Crime Report for 2017 for all U.S. Cities with populations of 20,000 or more. Cities were ranked based on the number of reported violent crimes such as murder, nonnegligent manslaughter, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault- in each city. 24/7 Wall St. also factored in the number of property crimes such as burglaries, larceny, motor vehicle thefts, and arson.

The website gathered that nearly 44 percent of all violent crimes in the state were committed in the capital city. Robberies are especially common as over half of the 6,600 reported robberies in Indiana in 2017 were committed in Indianapolis.

