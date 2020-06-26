Indianapolis Motor Speedway to Limit Indianapolis 500 Capacity for Fans

Indianapolis Motor Speedways plans on having fans at the famed track during this year’s Indianapolis 500 on August 23rd. However, there will be a reduced capacity for the event.

In a statement, IMS President J. Douglas Boles announced that they will have a limited attendance of 50% of the track’s capacity.

We’re committed to running the Indy 500 on Sunday, Aug. 23 and will welcome fans to the world’s greatest racing venue. We will be limiting attendance to approximately 50 percent of venue capacity, and we are also finalizing a number of additional carefully considered health and safety measures. We’ll unveil the specific details of our comprehensive plan in the coming weeks.

In addition to the statement, IMS sent a letter to folks who have tickets to the upcoming Indy 500. In the letter, they are asking folks to log onto their accounts at IMS.COM by Monday, July 6 to let them know how many tickets they would like to request. IMS says that they will accommodate at least 50% of the original ticket quantity.

Plus, they are encouraging customers who are 65 and older of anyone who has underlying medical conditions to consider staying home instead of attending the race. This year’s 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 was to have taken place on May 24. But, due to Indiana’s reopening plan, the race was postponed until August.

Anyone with tickets for this year’s race are advised to log onto http://www.ims.com

Comments

comments