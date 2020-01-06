Indianapolis Motor Speedway Is Under New Ownership

Roger Penske and Penske Corporation have completed the acquisition of Indiana Motor Speedway and the IndyCar Series.

Initially, the speedway was owned by Tony Hulman and Hulman & Co. since 1945. Penske became the fourth owner of the historic facility following the acquisition.

According to Fox-affiliate Fox 59, it took Penske Corp. six weeks for an agreement to be reached with Hulman & Co. The sale was initially announced in November.

Penske will step down as race strategist for Will Power to avoid any conflict of interest in owning the series as well as a three-car team.

