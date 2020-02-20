Indianapolis Mayor Cracks Down on Violent Offenders and Illegal Guns

The mayor of Indianapolis has announced new strategies that aim to keep violent offenders and illegal guns off the streets, delivering a strong message against violent offenders.

“Guns illegally possessed, and those who carry them – public enemy number one,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said. “There is at least one variable that is common to most homicides. A gun. More specifically, a gun that is illegally possessed,” Mayor Hogsett went on to explain.

The Crime Gun Intelligence Center has led to hundreds of arrests and seized guns, by treating each weapon like its own crime scene, with investigators gathering DNA and fingerprints.

“If you are in possession of an illegal gun in Indianapolis, we will find you, we will arrest you, we will prosecute you, and we will send you to federal prison for quite a long time,” Mayor Hogsett said.

Now, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the Attorney’s Office, and prosecutors are going after violent offenders by using the federal rules of criminal procedure.

There are three tools that will help prosecute violent offenders.

First, pre-trial detention.

“If you can prove to a judge that an individual is a serious risk to commit another crime, is a serious risk as a danger to the community that individual will be held without bond,” said Mayor Hogsett.

Second, no bargaining.

“If you are charged with a gun crime, it is not reduced to a non-gun crime. If you are charged with a gun crime you either go to trial on that gun crime, or you plead guilty to that gun crime,” Mayor Hogsett explained firmly.

Third, sentencing rules.

“The recommendation is that they go to prison. They don’t go to community corrections, they don’t go to a halfway house, they don’t go to home detention, they go to prison,” recommended Mayor Hogsett.

Officials are hoping that this expanded strategy will help keep violent offenders from being caught and released and help give families affected by violent crimes a peace of mind.

