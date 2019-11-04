Indiana
Indianapolis Is the Fifth Worst City for Veterans, Study Said
Indianapolis is the fifth worst city for veterans, according to a study by WalletHub. The personal-finance website released on Monday its report on ‘2019’s Best & Worst Places for Veterans to Live’.
The report compares the 100 largest U.S. cities across 20 key metrics, ranging from share of military skill-related jobs to housing affordability to the availability of VA health facilities.
WalletHub ranked Indianapolis 96th with a total score of 41.46. Indianapolis placed 72nd in ‘Employment’, 74th in ‘Economy’, 91st in ‘Quality of Life’, and 86th in ‘Health’.
|Best Cities for Veterans
|1. Tampa, FL
|2. Austin, TX
|3. Orlando, FL
|4. Raleigh, NC
|5. Scottsdale, AZ
|6. Colorado Springs, CO
|7. Virginia Beach, VA
|8. Gilbert, AZ
|9. St. Petersburg, FL
|10. Jacksonville, FL
|Worst Cities for Veterans
|91. North Las Vegas, NV
|92. New Orleans, LA
|93. Chicago, IL
|94. Toledo, OH
|95. Philadelphia, PA
|96. Indianapolis, IN
|97. Memphis, TN
|98. Jersey City, NJ
|99. Newark, NJ
|100. Detroit, MI
Source: WalletHub
To read the full report and your city’s rank, click here.