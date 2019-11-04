Indianapolis Is the Fifth Worst City for Veterans, Study Said

Indianapolis is the fifth worst city for veterans, according to a study by WalletHub. The personal-finance website released on Monday its report on ‘2019’s Best & Worst Places for Veterans to Live’.

The report compares the 100 largest U.S. cities across 20 key metrics, ranging from share of military skill-related jobs to housing affordability to the availability of VA health facilities.

WalletHub ranked Indianapolis 96th with a total score of 41.46. Indianapolis placed 72nd in ‘Employment’, 74th in ‘Economy’, 91st in ‘Quality of Life’, and 86th in ‘Health’.

Best Cities for Veterans 1. Tampa, FL 2. Austin, TX 3. Orlando, FL 4. Raleigh, NC 5. Scottsdale, AZ 6. Colorado Springs, CO 7. Virginia Beach, VA 8. Gilbert, AZ 9. St. Petersburg, FL 10. Jacksonville, FL

Worst Cities for Veterans 91. North Las Vegas, NV 92. New Orleans, LA 93. Chicago, IL 94. Toledo, OH 95. Philadelphia, PA 96. Indianapolis, IN 97. Memphis, TN 98. Jersey City, NJ 99. Newark, NJ 100. Detroit, MI

To read the full report and your city’s rank, click here.

