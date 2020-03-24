Indiana

Indianapolis Homeowner Shoots Alleged Thief

Police say a robbery suspect is in critical condition after a homeowner shot him when he tried to break into a house on the south side of Indianapolis.

The alleged break-in occurred just before 3:00 a.m. in the 800 block of Lawrence Avenue, near East Hanna Ave and Madison Ave.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Detectives say a man attempted to break into the home, only to be shot by the homeowner.

The suspect was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

