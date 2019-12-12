Indianapolis Drug Lord Receives Life Sentence

The life sentence handed down to Richard Grundy III comes 4 months after he was convicted in federal court.

Grundy was convicted this summer of organizing an operation that distributed drugs worth an estimated $3.5 million onto the streets of Indianapolis in the years 2016 and 2017.

U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler commented saying, “For those of you more familiar with the rules of state prison and not familiar with the rules of federal prison, parole has been abolished, federally. So when someone is sentenced to life in prison, what that means is that you die in prison. You do not get to take a free breath of air for the rest of your life.”

Minkler called Grundy’s conviction and sentencing a “big win” for the citizens of Marion County.

Grundy, who has been implicated in at least 10 violent deaths, never went to trial. He was arrested seven times on serious gun and drug charges but was convicted only of five misdemeanors and one low-level felony.

Following a series of killings in 2014, Grundy and others were charged with murder in Marion County, but the case fell apart. That allowed Grundy to plead guilty to minor drug charges and declare his innocence in 2017.

In November 2017, federal agents raided a series of homes around Indianapolis and charged Grundy with importing marijuana, meth, cocaine and heroin from Arizona.

While he was never convicted of murder, prosecutors say having Grundy spend the rest of his life behind bars for drug charges leaves the city a safer place.

Grundy did speak in court and said he accepted his punishment but does plan to appeal the case.

So far, more than 20 members of the “Grundy Crew” have been convicted by plea or jury trial.

