Indianapolis Community Works to Restore Damaged Downtown Following Protests

Adam Kight 19 mins ago
Many individuals in the Indianapolis, Indiana community are cleaning up the damage that followed protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, who died after being arrested on Memorial Day in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Dozens of buildings were damaged and looted, with graffiti marking buildings and monuments in the Downtown Indianapolis area.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett tweeted, showing appreciation for those helping pick up the pieces – while also advising them to avoid the downtown area as officials work to “address the vandalism and damage.”

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) urged citizens to do the same.

A curfew for all Marion County residents was also implemented in Indianapolis by Mayor Hogsett, after what IMPD called “a night of senseless violence” in the city.

Many buildings in the downtown Indy area had “I can’t breathe” painted on their walls – words spoken by Floyd as he was being detained by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was filmed pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck on the street.

