Indianapolis Community Works to Restore Damaged Downtown Following Protests

Many individuals in the Indianapolis, Indiana community are cleaning up the damage that followed protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, who died after being arrested on Memorial Day in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Dozens of buildings were damaged and looted, with graffiti marking buildings and monuments in the Downtown Indianapolis area.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett tweeted, showing appreciation for those helping pick up the pieces – while also advising them to avoid the downtown area as officials work to “address the vandalism and damage.”

While we appreciate the groundswell of community support and residents’ desire to help small businesses clean-up, we’d ask that people avoid the downtown area. @IndyDPW is working to address the vandalism and damage. — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) May 30, 2020

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) urged citizens to do the same.

A curfew for all Marion County residents was also implemented in Indianapolis by Mayor Hogsett, after what IMPD called “a night of senseless violence” in the city.

#IMPDNOW: After a night of senseless violence in the heart of our city where two people lost their lives, @IndyMayorJoe has ordered a curfew that will begin at 8pm this evening until 6am tomorrow. During this time residents may not travel public streets or be in public places. pic.twitter.com/GGcvYvLDsb — IMPD (@IMPDnews) May 31, 2020

Many buildings in the downtown Indy area had “I can’t breathe” painted on their walls – words spoken by Floyd as he was being detained by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was filmed pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck on the street.

