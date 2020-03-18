Indianapolis Colts Owner Donates $1 Million to Indiana Food Bank

Jim Irsay, owner and CEO of the Indianapolis Colts, has donated $1 million to Gleaners Food Bank of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Irsay issued a challenge to the public on Tuesday, pledging to contribute the $1 million donation, should the community first raise $200 thousand.

School closures in our community have left thousands of kids hungry. If this link https://t.co/us0ZQeyic7 raises $200k for Gleaner’s Food Bank, I will contribute $1 mil. Here we go!! — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) March 17, 2020

The Indianapolis Colts said in a news release that in less than 24 hours, the $200k goal had been met – meaning Irsay’s $1 million contribution will be added to the current funds raised for Gleaners, which will provide support to hungry children and families during this time of uncertainty.

WE DID IT! Over $300k raised for @GleanersFBIndy.@JimIrsay just added $1 MILLION to that total. pic.twitter.com/tIL2RfLPDa — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) March 17, 2020

“I am so proud of our community and so proud to call Indianapolis home because Hoosiers come together, whether in times of celebration or in times of great need. Today is no different,” said Irsay. “Everyone is being affected in some way by these challenging times, but many of our friends and neighbors are being hit particularly hard. But in our usual Indianapolis way, people are coming together and reaching out to help.”

For anyone wishing to donate to Gleaners, the Indianapolis Colts have provided a link to do so.

