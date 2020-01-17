Indianapolis Animal Care Services Offers Free Adoptions

Indianapolis Animal Care Services is offering free adoptions throughout the weekend, as their shelter is full.

The agency is an open-intake shelter, meaning they take in any animals regardless of age, behavior or health. Just this past week, 230 new animals were brought into the shelter.

Now, with the influx of animals that the shelter is seeing, they have been forced to set up crates in their hallways, as they have no empty cages for incoming medium and large dogs.

The shelter is open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday – Tuesday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday, and closed Wednesday, but it stops accepting adoption applications at 5:30 p.m.

Please note the dog at the end of the video is currently on a stray wait and is not available for adoption.

In addition to the free adoptions, the agency announced a new campaign aimed at keeping animals out of the shelter and in their homes. The “No Place Like Home” campaign offers pet owners resources and options to help with issues that could lead to an animal being surrendered to the shelter.

“Making the decision to surrender an animal is difficult,” said Katie Trennepohl, Deputy Director of IACS. “Our ultimate goal is to keep you and your pet together, if possible.”

You can see a list of adoptable animals at IACS here.

IACS can also be reached by phone at (317) 327-1397, or by email at indyacs@indy.gov

The IACS government web page can be found here.

