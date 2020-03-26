Indiana Workers Complain of Employers They Deem “Non-Essential” Forcing Them to Work

As many businesses deemed non-essential have been forced to close amid the coronavirus pandemic, many workers are complaining of their employers forcing them to work, when they think they shouldn’t be.

As of Wednesday, there have been 280 non-formal complaints made to the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration (IOSHA), Fox 59 reports.

The complaints come from individuals concerned about how their employers are handling the coronavirus pandemic.

A non-formal complaint means the state will contact the specified employer, asking for proof of their need to keep operations running. The state will then decide if a formal complaint needs to be made.

Those with concerns about their workplace can visit IOSHA’s web page here.

