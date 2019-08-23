Indiana Woman With Service Dog Denied Entrance at Convenient Store

An Indiana woman says she is stunned after her service dog was banned from going inside a 711 convenient store. Candance Mace says all she needed was change for a $5 and something to drink when she went into the 711 in Mishawaka with her service dog by her side.

Mace can not drive because she has epilepsy so instead, she and her companion take the bus to get around town. But she says when the 711 clerk saw the service animal, the clerk became aggressive and told her to leave.

When she told the franchisee that, that’s when she said he got aggressive and kicked her and her dog out.

“He did ask me what the service dog was for,” syas Mace. “I said ‘for seizures.’ After that he was not having it, he was like, ‘you have to get out.'”

Service dogs are considered medical devices and can be legally in any public place but they have to be on a leash and they have to be kept under control.

A spokesperson for 711 says they are reviewing the incident via security video.

