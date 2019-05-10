Indiana Woman Sentenced in Death of Daughter With Disabilities

An Indiana appeals court upholds a 15-year sentence for an Indiana woman responsible for the death of her disabled 5-year-old daughter.

On Thursday, the sentence was confirmed for Tiffany Daugherty after she pleaded guilty to neglect, theft and reckless homicide in the death of her daughter Adilyn Moseman. Her sentence also includes six years in community corrections.

Police say Daughtery and Adilynn’s father failed to provide adequate nutrition and medical care for Adilynn.

An autopsy found she died from malnutrition and bronchopneumonia.

Adilynn’s father received a five-year sentence for two counts of neglect.

