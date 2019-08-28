Indiana Woman Who Fatally Stabbed Her Boyfriend Released After 18 Years

After 18 years in prison, an Indiana woman is free after having her murder conviction overturned in May. Anastazia Schmid, 45, was released Tuesday and has been incarcerated since 2001 when she fatally stabbed her boyfriend 39 times.

Schmid alleged she heard a voice that told her then boyfriend, Tony Heathcote, was evil and needed to be killed. Heathcote was defenseless against the attack because he was blindfolded and restrained during a consensual sex game.

She pleaded guilty Monday to voluntary manslaughter. Her 44-year, 299-day sentence was commuted to time served.

According to court documents, she will be on parole for two years.

