Indiana Woman Contracts Coronavirus

An Indiana will spend the next two weeks in a northern California hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus, reports Fox 59.

Marianne Obenchain of Logansport was one of 600 passengers onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship that passed through Asia. She received the news she was a carrier on Monday after evacuating the ship and boarding a charter flight back to the U.S.

She was among 300 American passengers evacuated over the weekend.

She was also among 14 people that tested positive after leaving the ship. Fox 59 says some of the passengers were tested two to three days before the evacuation.

All the passengers that returned to the U.S. will remain quarantined for 14 days.

Comments

comments