Indiana Woman Charged With Theft After Stealing Dentures

An Indiana woman was charged with theft after stealing another woman’s set of dentures to wear them at her probation meeting. Joann Childers of Jennings County is accused of stealing another woman’s dentures in the Country Squire Lakes area.

The same morning, Childers met with her probation officer and “had worn teeth that were clearly not hers,” according to a Facebook post from the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy spoke with Childers on Wednesday about the alleged denture theft when he saw the dentures in “plain view” inside her home.

The dentures were reportedly labeled with the alleged victim’s name and were subsequently recovered.

Childers is facing theft charges.

