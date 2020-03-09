Indiana Woman Charged in Felony Battery of Toddler

A 20-year-old Little York, Indiana woman is facing charges of Felony Battery and Neglect of a Dependent as the result of a six-month investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police (ISP).

In August 2019, ISP Trooper Tyler Matthew was dispatched to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, at the request of The Washington County Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS).

DCS investigators said a two-year-old male toddler was transported to the hospital and that investigators requested assistance investigating possible child abuse.

Police investigation revealed that the child’s father first took him to the Scott County Hospital after he was informed the child had caught his leg in a crib at his residence. The investigation also revealed the child’s primary caregiver during that time was the father’s fiancée, 20-year-old Kaitlyn Hopkins, of Little York, Indiana.

Medical professionals from Kosair’s also contacted the University of Louisville Pediatric Forensic Medicine Unit (PFM) for assistance. PFM issued a report on their findings to Trooper Matthew and DCS in October of 2019.

After continuing his investigation by conducting interviews and gathering further evidence, ISP Trooper Matthew turned his finding over to the Washington County Prosecutor’s Office.

As a result of the investigation, Trooper Matthew arrested Kaitlyn Hopkins on Tuesday, March 3, for Battery and Neglect of a Dependent. Both charges are Level 3 Felonies.

Hopkins was taken to the Washington County Jail without incident.

The child in this investigation was placed with paternal relatives after being released from Norton Children’s Hospital.

All subjects are to be presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

