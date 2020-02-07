Indiana Wildlife Center Allegedly Violates Animal Welfare Act 120+ Times

Federal lawmakers say an animal sanctuary in southern Indiana can no longer display exotic wildlife in their exhibits.

The Department of Agriculture found that Wildlife In Need and its owner, Tim Stark, had violated the Animal Welfare Act (AWA) more than 120 times.

Among other things, it was found the organization was allegedly rough or excessive when handling animals.

Wildlife In Need is also accused of failing to provide adequate veterinary care. The ruling also states that Stark interfered with inspections of the property.

As a result, the USDA has revoked Stark’s AWA license – fining him $40,000 in addition to a $300,000 fine to the organization.

“Respondents are ordered to cease and desist from violating the AWA and the regulations and standards issued thereunder; AWA license number 32-C-0204 is hereby revoked; Respondents are jointly and severally assessed a civil penalty of $300,000 for their violations herein; and Respondent Stark is assessed a civil penalty of $40,000 for his violations herein,” – Department of Agriculture Statement

Wildlife In Need has been under scrutiny for its treatment of animals since 2016, which led to a federal judge shutting down their interactive tiger cub attraction in 2018.

At this time, it’s unclear what will happen to the animals.

You can view the full statement by the Department of Agriculture here.

