Indiana Unveils Newly Designed Permit, Identification Cards

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles will release newly designed driver’s licenses, permits, and identification cards. The BMV says the new cards will be accessible online at all branches statewide by mid-July.

According to the BMV, the new design includes the most modern and strongest security features available. The new features will include the following:

Black and white laser engraved text and image

Tactile and UV features

Mini Portrait

Minor specific vertical card format with under 18 and under 21 wording

Indiana focused imagery with a race car for Driver’s Licenses and a cardinal indicator for IDs

Easier to find and read personal information

More durable card construction for a longer-lasting tamper-resistant card

