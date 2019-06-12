Indiana Unveils Newly Designed Permit, Identification Cards

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles will release newly designed driver’s licenses, permits, and identification cards. The BMV says the new cards will be accessible online at all branches statewide by mid-July.
According to the BMV, the new design includes the most modern and strongest security features available. The new features will include the following:
- Black and white laser engraved text and image
- Tactile and UV features
- Mini Portrait
- Minor specific vertical card format with under 18 and under 21 wording
- Indiana focused imagery with a race car for Driver’s Licenses and a cardinal indicator for IDs
- Easier to find and read personal information
- More durable card construction for a longer-lasting tamper-resistant card