Indiana University Sees Slight Drop in Enrollment

Indiana University’s overall enrollment is down slightly this fall semester, with fewer students at all of its seven campuses.

IU officials say it enrolled 90,754 students statewide this fall, a decrease of 0.8 percent from last year.

The Herald-Times reports that IU’s main campus in Bloomington saw its enrollment drop about 0.4 percent to 42,760 degree-seeking students. But the Bloomington campus has about 8,300 first-year undergraduate students this fall, which is an increase of about 2 percent from last fall semester.

IU says it set a statewide record with 22,068 degree-seeking minority students. University President Michael McRobbie says that reflected the school’s work to recruit minority students and create welcoming campuses

