Indiana University Celebrates 200th Birthday

Adam Kight 4 hours ago
Photo: 200.iu.edu

Indiana University is celebrating its 200th birthday anniversary.

Bells rang out 200 times today for the 200 years the school has been in session.

The Indiana Seminary was founded by the Indiana General Assembly on January 20, 1820, marking January 20, 2020, as the university’s 200 year anniversary.

During its first year, the school featured just one teacher who taught Ancient Greek and Latin.

The school expanded its curriculum and became Indiana College in 1828, and finally, Indiana University in 1838.

You can view speeches, videos and more from the Bicentennial Ceremony on IU’s official website here.

