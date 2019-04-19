Indiana Unemployment Rate Remains Lower Than National Average

Indiana’s unemployment rate remains lower than the national rate for the month of March. The Hoosier state sits at 3.6 percent compared to the national average of 3.8 percent.

Indiana’s unemployment rate has stayed below the national average for more than five years except for October 2014 when it was equal.

Indiana’s labor force had a net increase of 6,769 over the previous month. This was a result of an increase of 2,634 unemployed residents and an increase of 4,135 employed residents. Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.41 million, and the state’s 65.3 percent labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 63.0 percent.

The monthly unemployment rate is a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people seeking employment within the prior four weeks as a percentage of the labor force.

