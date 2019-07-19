Indiana Unemployment Rate Remains Lower Than National Average

Indiana’s unemployment rate remains lower than the national rate for the month of June. The Hoosier state sits at 3.5 percent compared to the national average of 3.7 percent.

Indiana’s unemployment rate has stayed below the national average for more than five years except for October 2014 when it was equal.

Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of 10,126 over the previous month. This was a result of a decrease of 3,123 unemployed residents and a decrease of 7,003 employed residents.

Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.39 million, and the state’s 64.8 percent labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 62.9 percent.

Click here to learn more about how unemployment rates are calculated.

