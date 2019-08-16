Indiana Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.4 Percent

Indiana’s unemployment rate ticked down to 3.4 percent for July and remains lower than the national rate of 3.7 percent. The last time Indiana’s unemployment rate was at 3.4 percent was April 2018.

The monthly unemployment rate is a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people seeking employment within the prior four weeks as a percentage of the labor force.

Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of 6,608 over the previous month. This was a result of a decrease of 1,274 unemployed residents and a decrease of 5,334 employed residents.

Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.38 million, and the state’s 64.6 percent labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 63.0 percent.

