Indiana Tourism Ranked Among Least Affected by Coronavirus
Indiana’s tourism is among the states least affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
A recent report by WalletHub looked at the impact coronavirus is having on each state’s tourism industry. The Hoosier state was ranked seventh among those least affected.
To identify the states where tourism is most affected by COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 10 key metrics. The data set ranges from share of businesses in travel and tourism-related industries to travel spending per travel employee and presence of stay-at-home orders.
Source: WalletHub
COVID-19 Impact on Tourism in Indiana (1=Most Affected, 25=Avg.):
- 40th – Share of Travel & Tourism Industry Generated GDP
- 34th – Share of Businesses in Travel & Tourism-Related Industries
- 48th – Share of Employment in Travel & Tourism-Related Industries
- 33rd – Default Probability on Loans of Businesses in Travel & Tourism Industry
- 50th – Travel & Tourism Consumer Spending per Capita
- 26th – Travel Spending Per Travel Employee
- 37th – Share of Consumer Expenditures on Travel
To view the full report and your state’s rank, click here: