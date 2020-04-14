Indiana Tourism Ranked Among Least Affected by Coronavirus

Indiana’s tourism is among the states least affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A recent report by WalletHub looked at the impact coronavirus is having on each state’s tourism industry. The Hoosier state was ranked seventh among those least affected.

To identify the states where tourism is most affected by COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 10 key metrics. The data set ranges from share of businesses in travel and tourism-related industries to travel spending per travel employee and presence of stay-at-home orders.

COVID-19 Impact on Tourism in Indiana (1=Most Affected, 25=Avg.): 40 th – Share of Travel & Tourism Industry Generated GDP

– Share of Travel & Tourism Industry Generated GDP 34 th – Share of Businesses in Travel & Tourism-Related Industries

– Share of Businesses in Travel & Tourism-Related Industries 48 th – Share of Employment in Travel & Tourism-Related Industries

– Share of Employment in Travel & Tourism-Related Industries 33 rd – Default Probability on Loans of Businesses in Travel & Tourism Industry

– Default Probability on Loans of Businesses in Travel & Tourism Industry 50 th – Travel & Tourism Consumer Spending per Capita

– Travel & Tourism Consumer Spending per Capita 26 th – Travel Spending Per Travel Employee

– Travel Spending Per Travel Employee 37th – Share of Consumer Expenditures on Travel

To view the full report and your state’s rank, click here:

