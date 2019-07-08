Indiana Toddler, Allegedly Dangled by Grandfather, Dies After Plunging 150 Feet From Cruise Ship

An Indiana toddler died after falling 150 feet from a cruise ship while being dangled out a window by a family member.

The 18-month-old girl slipped from the arms of her grandfather and fell from the 11th floor of a Royal Caribbean ship.

Reports say child hit the concrete below the ship while it was docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Sunday afternoon.

The toddler was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

According to the local Primer Hora website, the girl was from Indiana and on holiday with her parents and grandparents.

Police have launched an investigation into what led to the accident. Local officials say they believe the grandfather was playing a game with the little girl when she slipped from his hands.

Comments

comments