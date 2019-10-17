Indiana to Receive Over $4.4M in Multistate Settlement With Johnson & Johnson

Indiana will receive more than $4.4 million in a multistate settlement with Johnson & Johnson, Attorney General Curtis Hill announced in a press release Thursday.

Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary Ethicon Inc. will pay nearly $116.9 million for their deceptive marketing of transvaginal surgical mesh devices.

Transvaginal surgical mesh is a synthetic material that is surgically implanted through the vagina to support the pelvic organs of women who suffer from stress urinary incontinence or pelvic organ prolapse.

The press release says the company was aware of the potential medical complications but did not provide enough warnings to consumers or surgeons.

In agreement with the settlement, Johnson & Johnson is required to disclose the device’s risks and provide accurate information on promotional material.

Among the specific requirements, the companies must:

Refrain from referring to the mesh as “FDA approved” when that is not the case.

Refrain from representing in promotions that risks associated with mesh can be eliminated with surgical experience or technique alone.

Ensure that product training provided to medical professionals covers the risks associated with the mesh.

Omit claims that surgical mesh stretches after implantation, that it remains soft after implantation, that foreign body reactions are transient and that foreign body reactions “may” occur (when in fact they will occur).

Disclose that mesh risks include: fistula formation, inflammation, as well as mesh extrusion, exposure and erosion into the vagina and other organs.

Disclose risks of tissue contraction, pain with intercourse, loss of sexual function, urge incontinence, de novo incontinence, infection following transvaginal implantation and vaginal scarring.

Disclose that risks include that revision surgeries may be necessary to treat complications, that revision surgeries may not resolve complications and that revision surgeries are also associated with a risk of adverse reactions.

