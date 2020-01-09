Indiana Tesla Crash Prompts Federal Investigation

A fatal crash involving an electric Tesla vehicle has prompted the U.S. government’s road safety agency to send a special team to investigate the incident.

The team, sent by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, will inspect the scene of the crash as well as the Model 3 vehicle that was involved in the accident.

On Dec. 29, the driver of the Tesla crashed into a parked firetruck on Interstate 70 near Terre Haute, killing his wife who was in the passenger seat of the Tesla.

This accident now comes as the second Tesla crash in the past two weeks to be investigated by the NHTSA.

Tesla has said that its autopilot system is designed only as an assistant to help drivers – not to relieve them of all readiness to intervene at all times. The company has cautioned that the system does not prevent all crashes.

