Indiana Teen Sentenced in Murder of Pregnant Cheerleader

An Indiana teen who pleaded guilty to charges related to the murder of a pregnant high school cheerleader was sentenced Tuesday.

Aaron Trejo was sentenced to 65 years for the murder of Breana Rouhselang.

Trejo received 55 years for the murder count and 10 years for the feticide count.

He will get credit for the 394 days he has already served.

According to court records, Trejo stabbed 17-year-old Rouhselang in the heart on December 8th, 2018. He placed her body in a black plastic bag, eventually attempting to dispose of the bagged corpse in a dumpster.

At the time of her murder, Rouhselang was a cheerleader at Mishawaka High School. Trejo was a member of the Mishawaka High School football team.

Related article:

Comments

comments