Indiana Teen Hailed as Hero After Rescuing Woman From Burning Car

One Indiana teenager is being hailed as a hero after he saved a woman from a burning vehicle after she had wrecked into him.

That teenager is 17-year-old Jeb Richey, who was rear-ended in August in Adams County, Indiana.

The vehicle that wrecked into Richey burst into flames shortly after the accident. That vehicle was driven by Melissa Garmen, who was unable to escape.

Without a second thought, Richey jumped into action to help her.

“I do remember the car on fire. I remember at one point coming to enough, and I saw Jeb’s face in my window. He said, ‘I’m going to get you out.’ The only thing I could never forget in the whole accident was I knew that kid. I knew his face. He will forever be my hero,” Garmen told WSBT.

Seven months after the crash, Garmen is still recovering, physically and emotionally.

Meanwhile, Richey says he plans to continue helping people by joining the Air Force.

Richey was recognized for his heroism by the Adams County prosecutor during the Decatur City Council meeting.

Comments

comments