Indiana Teen That Announced Colts Draft Pick Has Died

The Indianapolis Colts Community is mourning the death of a 17-year-old girl who helped the team announce one of its draft picks this year.

Madi Moore passed away Monday morning at Riley Hospital for Children, the same place she announced the Colts’ fifth-round selection in April.

Pierre Desir was the Colts’ selection announced by Moore and he posted this on his Twitter page, “Sad day today. I want to give my deepest condolences to the Moore family.

“Madi, it was an honor to meet you and spend that day with you during the draft. Thank you for being such an inspiration. Rest in Peace, Madison.”

Moore was diagnosed with a form of Leukemia last January. She was a standout volleyball player at Linton-Stockton High School in Greene County.

Many Colts players have been tweeting out pictures they took with Madi and sharing their condolences on social media.

Here’s a little something to show you all just how optimistic Madi’s spirits were… even while receiving chemo. 🧡😂💜 #madistrong Posted by Kennedy Stephens on Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Comments

comments