Indiana Teachers Plan ‘Walk-In’ for School Funding, Salary Raises

Teachers across Indiana have come up with a different method to get their message of funding across to lawmakers with a statewide walk-in.

On the morning of Tuesday, April 23rd, teachers with EVSC and the Pike County School Corporation will wear red and will gather in front of schools to send a message to state legislators to increase funding for public schools and increase teacher’s pay.

State tuition support for K-12 education has not kept pace with inflation over the past decade, resulting in a $13 million shortfall this year alone in EVSC compared to 2009-10 funding when adjusted for inflation.

The events are planned to last for about 30 minutes prior to the start of the workday for teachers, and there will be no disruption to student supervision or schedules.

In Pike County, events are planned to begin at each school between 7:30-7:40 a.m. In EVSC, staff will begin to gather at 6:45 a.m. at middle and high schools and at 7 a.m. at elementary schools.

Large gatherings are expected at Reitz High School, Thompkins Middle School, and Tekoppel Elementary School. Association leaders are encouraging everyone who supports public education to attend.

