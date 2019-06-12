Indiana Teacher May Be Fired, After Awarding ‘Most Annoying Male’ to Autistic Student

An Indiana teacher’s job is on the line, following backlash for an award he gave out to an autistic student.
During an end of the year event, a teacher at Gary, Indiana public school awarded an autistic student, “Most Annoying Male.”
The 11-year-old boy’s father was outraged that a special education teacher at Bailly Preparatory Academy selected his son for such an award.
According to the father, the teacher tried to play the incident off as a joke. The father says his son often rocks back and forth or becomes emotional. He is also non-verbal.
The Northwest Indiana Times is reporting the Gary Community School Corporation is now looking to terminate the principal of Bailly Prep and two teachers for their involvement and handling of the incident.
The announcement was made during a board meeting on Tuesday night.