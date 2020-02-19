Indiana Taxpayers Paid Over $1M on Medicaid for Already Deceased Hoosiers

Indiana taxpayers paid over $1 million on medical coverage for Hoosiers who had already died.

The United States Department of Health and Human Services discovered the problem in a recent audit.

Through the audit, it was found that Indiana failed to record death notifications in 2016 and 2017.

“Our audit covered 1,746 monthly capitation payments, totaling $1.3 million, with service dates during the period January 1, 2016, through December 31, 2017 (audit period), made on behalf of beneficiaries reported as deceased,”

This problem led to payments to managed care organizations on behalf of deceased Hoosiers.

The director of Indiana Medicaid says the agency will follow the audit’s recommendations.

You can view the full report on the audit by the United States Department of Health and Human Services on their website.

Comments

comments