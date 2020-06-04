Indiana Passes 36,000 Total Positive COVID-19 Cases as 452 More Are Reported

Indiana has 452 new positive cases of coronavirus, the state health department announced on Thursday.

With Thursday’s addition of 452 cases, there are now 36,096 total positive cases of coronavirus throughout Indiana, according to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).

ISDH also reported 20 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, bringing the state’s total number of coronavirus deaths to 2,052.

To date, 285,234 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 277,815 since Wednesday’s report.

ISDH has provided new statistics on the available amount of Intensive Care Unit beds and ventilators across all of Indiana’s hospitals.

Statewide ICU Bed Usage

Available ICU Beds: 37.5%

ICU Beds in Use by COVID-19 Patients: 14.6%

Non-Coronavirus ICU Beds in Use: 47.9%

Statewide Ventilator Usage

Available Ventilators: 82.7%

Ventilators in Use by COVID-19 Patients: 4.7%

Non-Coronavirus Ventilators in Use: 12.7%

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found by clicking here and will be updated daily.

